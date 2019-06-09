Maryland State Police investigate inmate death

Maryland State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead in Allegany County, Md.


Police say 33-year-old Herbert Mayes was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. The preliminary investigation shows, the officers responded to a fight on the exercise yard between seven inmates. Mayes was pronounced dead on scene.

The other inmates involved are not being identified and the autopsy results are pending.
 

