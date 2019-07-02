Maryland State Police investigate inmate death in Allegany County

Mcknight was serving time at the North Branch Correctional Facility in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police investigators are investigating the death of a state prison inmate.

On July 1, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit received a call from investigators of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU). State police were told that Nathaniel Mcknight, 37, was found in his cell with multiple injuries Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Maryland State Police spokesperson, Elena Russo, said that a suspect who is also an inmate has been identified but a name hasn’t been released.

“The preliminary investigation really doesn’t tell us much at this point because we’re truly waiting on the results of an autopsy which will determine the cause and manner of death for Mr. Nathaniel Mcknight,” Russo said.

Mcknight was serving time at the North Branch Correctional Facility in Cumberland. Police report cause of death hasn’t been determined pending an autopsy.