HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that took place on I-70 on Friday afternoon that caused a vehicle to roll over into the median and three other vehicles to go into the woods.

Police said that the crash took place around 1 p.m. near MD-66.

They are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information on the accident’s cause contact Maryland State Police at 301-766-3810.