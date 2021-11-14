Maryland State Police investigate early morning hit and run fatal crash

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning hit and run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Prince George’s County man.

The deceased is identified as 26-year-old, John Alieu Ted Fofana, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police believe Fofana was the sole occupant and operator of a silver Infinity passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

The accused is identified as 32-year-old Remington James Culver, who was the sole occupant and operator of a black Chevy Silverado.

Culver was taken into police custody and transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Charges are pending consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.