Maryland State Police investigate body found near Smithsburg

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — According to Maryland State Police, a body was found decaying in a wooded area east of Smithsburg, Maryland.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, state troopers received a report of a body found just off of Pleasant Valley Road near power lines. During the investigation, police identified the body as Stephen Geer, who was reported missing in February.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy, and state police say they are still investigating.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

