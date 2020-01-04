Maryland State Police investigate body found along Interstate 70

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside of a car along Interstate 70 on Saturday.
Around 2:30 p.m., highway officials inspected a Silver Dodge Dart that was stopped along the westbound off-ramp of I-70 heading onto I-81. A woman was found dead inside as well as an unharmed infant.
The body was identified as Kortnee Ernde, a 26-year-old of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The cause of death is still under investigation, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact state police.
