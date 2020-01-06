Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigate prison inmate death in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – A prison inmate died Sunday night while serving a sentence at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland. Maryland State Police investigators identified the man as Bradley Rinehart, 52.

Police said they have a potential suspect: another inmate. However, charges have not been filed and he will not be identified until he is charged. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will be conducting an autopsy to find the cause and manner of death, according to police.

The investigation began when the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit reported to Maryland State Police that Rinehart was found unresponsive in his cell, around 9 p.m. Emergency medical personnel confirmed he died.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators will present their findings once the investigation is complete to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.