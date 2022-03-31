MARYLAND (WDVM) — 39 new Maryland State troopers took the oath of office on Wednesday after completing 27 weeks of training.

For the last 7 years, Maryland State Police have met or exceeded its hiring goals as it relates to inclusivity and under-represented sworn demographics. MSP’s 153rd class that graduated on Wednesday was their most diverse group in nine years; officials said it landed at 40%.

“I think that represents the community pretty well, not only just the agency but just how diverse we are as a state,” said Trooper Jason Reid. “I think it’s important that diversity is reflected in the state police as well.”

Corporal Tyrel Flowers-Jackson is an MSP recruiter and says their goal is to make sure every class is no less diverse than their agency which is at 12-13 percent. But through initiatives such as their partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities– they always exceed that expectation.

“It’s good to see somebody that looks like you doing the job,” said Cpl. Flowers-Jackson. “So if everybody in a community didn’t have representation, then it gives the youth the mindset that they don’t believe that they’re capable or able to do the job.”

Like many agencies around the country, MSP has struggled with recruitment and retention. Their residential police training academy is known as one of the most intense and comprehensive state police training programs in the country, so Flowers-Jackson said it has been a struggle to get qualified applicants to complete the process.

“I don’t want to change it much, but I do understand that times are changing and generations changing,” said Flowers-Jackson. “So sometimes we might need to tweak our process to keep up with times, but other than that, our traditions stand strong.”

The next trooper candidate class is already in training at the academy and is scheduled to graduate in July 2022. In an effort to hire qualified applicants, newly hired troopers received a salary increase. MSP is also looking to hire in their civilian roles as well.