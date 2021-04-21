Maryland State Police cracking down on vehicle modifications due to noise complaints

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents in Montgomery County have been complaining about the amount of loud noise coming from drivers with modified mufflers, so Maryland State Police is working with Montgomery County Police to crackdown on these traffic violations.

Maryland State Police’s goal is to improve residents’ quality of life by quieting neighborhoods. To do this, officers will be working together to further enforce vehicle modification laws.

Many times drivers are just given a warning and told to fix the modification for a first offense, but if it is not done, then the next step is a citation that can range from $70 to $500 dollars

Maryland State Police Corporal, Andre Butler said, “Gaithersburg City has a specific ordinance in place for excessive noise, excessive engine noise, muffler noise, tire noise, squealing tires, and that goes for motorcycles as well.”