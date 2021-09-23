Maryland State Police arrest Wicomico County man on 14 counts of distribution of child pornography

PARSONSBURG, Md (WDVM) — Maryland State Police have arrested a Wicomico County man with 14 counts of distribution of child pornography on Wednesday evening.

The Wicomico County man is Mark Anthony Dewitt, 48, of Parsonsburg. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack for processing.

Maryland State Police served a search warrant on Wednesday at Dewitt’s home. He was then arrested and is now being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

MSP says the investigation is ongoing.

