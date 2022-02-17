Maryland state legislative maps facing same legal scrutiny as congressional district maps

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s proposed congressional maps have faced court challenges for the 2022 elections, and the rest of the decade, based on the latest Census. Maps for the seats in the 188-member Maryland General Assembly are also being contested.

The Maryland Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday about the new boundaries for state senate and delegate districts.

In Washington County, there is a dispute over redrawing the lines for the seat now held by Republican Delegate Brenda Thiam. A petition is pending to protect the so-called “single-member” district. A potential challenger to Thiam says she thinks the district should be “uniquely Hagerstown.”

“I want to make it the place that people want to come to,” says Ladetra Robinson, House of Delegates candidate. “People want to stay here. People want to visit. I want it to be a place like that so Hagerstown is unique.”

These court proceedings have some urgency to them since candidate filings must be submitted in about five weeks from now so ballots for the June primary can be prepared.