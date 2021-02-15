Maryland state leaders push for police immunity & accountability act

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland state leaders are looking into a bill that would ensure accountability when it comes to crimes committed by police officers.

Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins recently introduced this piece of legislation that will eliminate the state’s immunity defense, which “shields officers from liability for misconduct and will help prevent reckless conduct of officers by holding them accountable.” The bill also allows jurisdictions to forfeit pensions and recoup taxpayer dollars from settlements and judgments.

Under the current law, an officer can be convicted of crimes such as murder, assault, or burglary and still retire with their full pension benefits. A group of victims, advocates, and even former law enforcement officers have joined the campaign in hopes to get the law passed.

“The ability of officers to claim immunity is the antithesis of accountability and justice and it perpetuates the challenges that we are facing when it comes to policing,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, (D) District 20 – Montgomery County.

A hearing on the bill was held by the judiciary committee Monday. Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, owners of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, are both in support of the bill.