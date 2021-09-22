Maryland state health officials update school systems on COVID testing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s state health officials issued an update on school systems’ COVID-19 testing.

The goal is for there to be more uniformity statewide when it comes to testing at schools so state extended the deadline for school systems to sign up for a screening testing program to Oct. 10.

The extended deadline will allow more school systems to fall in line with new guidelines that rely on rapid tests. The state currently has 320,000+ rapid tests available to distribute to schools. We do not recommend that school systems rely on their local health departments for testing resources.