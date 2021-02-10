Maryland state health insurance special enrollment period extended to May 15

FILE – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with a pattern of the state flag of Maryland during a news conference on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where he discussed plans to gradually ease restrictions on businesses and activities that have been in place because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced an extension of the state’s health insurance special enrollment period on Wednesday. Uninsured Marylanders seeking coverage can now sign up for health insurance through Maryland Health Connection (MHC) until May 15.

“After last year’s COVID-19 special enrollment period saw record participation, we’re pleased to offer even more opportunities for Marylanders to enroll in coverage,” said Governor Hogan. “I strongly encourage Marylanders to consider taking advantage of this extension as we all look forward to a safer and healthier 2021.”

Coverage will begin for enrollees based on the date of enrollment:

Enroll by Feb. 15, coverage starts Feb. 1

Enroll Feb. 16 – March 15, coverage starts March 1

Enroll March 16 – April 15, coverage starts April 1

Enroll April 16 – May 15, coverage starts May 1

Marylanders who are eligible for Medicaid can enroll for health coverage through MHC any time of year.

For more information on the special enrollment period, visit the MHC website.