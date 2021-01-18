Maryland state funding in pipeline for schools to resume full in-classroom instruction

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County school board is getting ready for its meeting Tuesday night.

A new technology contract will be under consideration for the school system and the State of Maryland has committed more than $780 million to help school systems prepare for the return to the classroom. Meanwhile, many teachers are eagerly hoping conditions will permit full access to in-person instruction and one-on-one tutoring

Says Elise Cardona, a substitute teacher “I’m really looking forward to returning to my classroom when it is safe to go back.”

Also under consideration at the upcoming board meeting is the contract between the board and Washington County Teachers Association.