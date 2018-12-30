Maryland State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a Barton house fire Video

BARTON, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a garage fire that spread to a home in Barton, Md.

The Barton Hose Company got the call around 7:30p.m. Friday. It took fire crews around 45 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. The fire spread from the garage to the backside of the home. The garage was totally damaged in the fire. Fire officials say the homeowner was treated on scene with a minor injury.

The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation into what caused the fire.