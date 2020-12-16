Maryland State Fire Marshal reminds the public of power outage safety

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — As we prepare for the first snowstorm of Winter, some may experience power outages. The Maryland State Fire Marshal wants to remind residents of fire safety when using alternative light and electrical sources during power outages.

The Marshal explained that using alternative electrical sources can result in a fire if people do not pay close attention.

People often use candles as a source of light, however, if left on for too long or unattended a candle can cause a significant fire that can result in death or serious injury.

“Use flashlights during power outages instead of candles. Keep plenty of fresh batteries on hand at all times. If you prefer the look of candles, consider a flameless battery operated candles that offer the flickering light without the potential fire hazard,” said Oliver Alkire, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal.

Additional tips: