Maryland state, federal lawmakers push for affordable housing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Affordable housing troubles are still on the minds of many, nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) says he’s pushing for more funding and legislation to fight the housing crisis.

It was the main focus of his virtual roundtable discussion Tuesday. With the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act still in limbo in Washington, Sen. Van Hollen says he’s getting behind the efforts to help renters and homeowners in Maryland. Both the senator and state lawmakers have their sights set on a more equitable future.

“We know there are many holes in the system and people are falling through them. Every day in my office we hear about Marylanders who are struggling and in desperate need,” said Sen. Van Hollen.

“Housing debt will not magically disappear [when the pandemic ends], it will still be there. We need policies to make sure that people are able to stay in their homes. There were many challenges prior to this pandemic around affordability, and around some of the balance between landlord and renters. There were problems bubbling up before, but they are truly overflowing now,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D – Montgomery County).

Del. Wilkins has a busy week ahead of her; it’s Housing Week in the Maryland House of Delegates. Lawmakers are slated to hear about several bills, including some that would offer emergency relief for renters and landlords.