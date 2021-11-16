Maryland State Delegate, Neil Parrott, expresses stance on Congressional maps

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WDVM) — It’s not only a battle of the districts but also a battle between congressional district maps.

Maryland State Delegate Neil Parrot is calling one commission’s maps questionable and another one fair.

In a press conference, Tuesday delegate Neil Parrott, alongside Senator Justin Ready, discussed the newest congressional map drawn up by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, calling it fair.

“That map was a nonpartisan process. No politician had a hand in it. They were on their own, but they were told to follow the Maryland constitution, so when they follow that, you get a wonderful, not only good-looking map but a fair map that actually represents the people very well,” said Neil Parrott, Maryland State Delegate.

Parrott and other elected officials say the map recommended by the Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission is questionable.

Delegate Parrott says what’s fair about the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission map was the process.

“When you look at the process, it was three democrats, three republicans and three unaffiliated voters. They got together, they followed the rules and they followed the Maryland constitution,” said Delegate Parrott.

The new maps, if approved by state legislators, could bring big changes to every jurisdiction in the state.

Delegate Parrott is touring the district this week with a major announcement regarding a possible Congressional run in the district.