Maryland State Comptroller visits Allegany County to promote economic development

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot made a visit to Allegany County.

Franchot said an average household income at $80,776 is and he urged the residents to spend their disposable money in local businesses. “It’s critical for them to make the payroll this year,” he explained.

Franchot’s trip included a visit to Flintstone, where he delivered his remarks at the annual Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit. Later on, he made a visit to the Cumberland Trail Connection in Cumberland, to kick off the annual “Shop Maryland for the Holidays” campaign. Then he traveled to Frederick’s Brick & Mortar Merchantile Store.

Franchot also said he is looking to transform Maryland into the “go-to” place for visitors.