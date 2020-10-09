Maryland State Board of Elections release ballot-counting schedule and online resources to track mail-in ballots

Frederick County, Maryland voters can submit their completed applications for a mail-in ballot to a secure drop box at the board of elections office, pictured here on August 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Frederick County Elections Director, Stuart Harvey.)

Each jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations for voters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Board of Elections has released the ballot counting schedule along with a webpage that will help voters to see daily updates on the number of mail-in ballots that have been released across the state.

Updates of sent and returned mail-in ballots can be found here.

In a news release, state officials say because the general election is being held mostly by mail, a complete count for voters won’t be available on Election Day, November 3.

Ongoing canvassing will be embargoed until voter centers close on Election Day. After the close, results from early voting, which runs Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, and results from mail-in ballots counted up to Election will be released.

After Election Day, updated results will be released each day. However not all counties may count ballots, but if; an update will be given.

Provisional ballots will start to be counted on the second Thursday after the election.

Ballots were sent to voters in late September. They will continue to be sent to voters through the U.S. Mail. Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by Oct. 20.

A list of ballot drop boxes can be found here. Each jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations for voters.