Maryland State Board of Election releases clarification after USPS mails postcard

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Mixed messaging seems to be coming from the United States Postal Service (USPS) after they recently mailed postcards about the upcoming election, but as the Maryland State Board of Elections report, the information on those cards is wrong.

In a press release, the state reported they saw the postcard last week after it was mailed.

Some inconsistencies included mailing dates for mail-in ballots. The postcard says people should request their mail-in-ballot at least 15 days before Election Day and add a postage stamp.

Here is what you need to know in Maryland for the upcoming elections:

Do not wait until 15 days before election day. A request for a ballot must be received by your local board of election no later than October 20.

They ask if you request a ballot, to mail it in by October 15 to make sure it gets to the local board by October 20

Also, no postage is required to return the ballot. It comes with a pre-paid postage.

Voters can also take their ballot to a dropbox. Officials said around 270 ballot drop off boxes will be available in the state.