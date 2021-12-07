Maryland State Board of Education updates mask regulation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland State Board of Education approved a new regulation that lays out the metrics school districts will have to meet in order to lift face mask mandates.

This approved emergency masking order replaces the previous measure that is set to expire in February. Under this new regulation, all state public schools would be required to enforce mask mandates for an additional 180 days, but there are three exceptions now.

A school district can lift the mandate if: a county’s population is 80% vaccinated, school staff and students are 80% vaccinated or if the CDC reports 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission.

Next, the regulation will go to the state legislators for final approval.