Maryland State Board of Education approves guidance for in-person teaching

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — A special meeting was held with the Maryland State Board of Education Tuesday to discuss how they will get students back into the classroom.

“Every single county school system in the state of Maryland is now fully authorized to begin safely reopening,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in a press conference last week now.

The State Board of Education held a meeting to provide guidance for school systems to move forward with in-person teaching.

“We are try to come up with the best thing that we can do when it comes to educating our children,” said the president of the Maryland Board of Education, Clarence Crawford.

The board unanimously voted to move forward with this guidance for school systems:

Schools must be open for students at least 180 school days.

All schools must include at least a total of six hours per day

Schools must have an average of 3.5 hours across the grades (K through 12) of synchronous instruction spread out over the course of the day.

Half-day PreK school day for each local school systems must include a minimum of 1.5 hours of synchronous instruction spread out over the course of the half-day

MSDE will also work with local school superintendents and provide technical assistance as they work to implement the minimum hours of instruction

“We have a responsibility to be the voice of pushing for looking at polices as things involve,” said board member for Montgomery County, Rosa Li.

President of the Maryland State Education Association, President Cheryl Bost released a statement,

“The conversation at today at the State Board of Education meeting would have been useful months ago; having it today, after the school year has begun in many areas, is incredibly out of touch with the realities that educators, parents, and students are dealing with every day and the hard work that they have done and that is ahead. The poor communication and sudden changes coming from the state department of education and state leadership are deeply concerning and in dire need of improvement.” Statement from Cheryl Bost, president, MSEA.

Schools systems that have said they will continue with virtual learning until the second-semester have until the end of the first quarter, to reevaluate their reopening plans.

Governor Hogan said that so far, 16 of 24 jurisdictions have developed plans for the fall that include some form of in-person instruction.