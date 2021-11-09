Maryland set to receive billions of dollars for infrastructure projects

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The trillion-dollar federal infrastructure plan passed over the weekend and the state of Maryland is set to receive billions of dollars in federal funding for projects statewide.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) laid out what some of those funds will go toward:
- $4.5 billion for roads, bridges, and highways
- $1.7 billion for public transportation initiatives
- $844 million for water and sewer infrastructure
- $158 million for Maryland’s airports
The state is also set to receive more federal funds for other infrastructure and public safety efforts, like broadband expansion and wildfire prevention.