Maryland set to receive billions of dollars for infrastructure projects

FILE- A May Day basket hangs outside on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 1, 2020. The baskets, which are displayed outside of homes and businesses on the first day of May, are an annual tradition in Annapolis celebrating the arrival of spring. The tradition began 65 years ago by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The trillion-dollar federal infrastructure plan passed over the weekend and the state of Maryland is set to receive billions of dollars in federal funding for projects statewide.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) laid out what some of those funds will go toward:

$4.5 billion for roads, bridges, and highways

$1.7 billion for public transportation initiatives

$844 million for water and sewer infrastructure

$158 million for Maryland’s airports

The state is also set to receive more federal funds for other infrastructure and public safety efforts, like broadband expansion and wildfire prevention.