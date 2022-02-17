Maryland set to open six vax clinics in casinos

According to CDC data, around 52% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have also gotten a booster shot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If the $2 million vaccine lottery wasn’t enough to influence you, the state of Maryland is now allowing you to get a shot and then hit the slots.

By Feb. 26, six new vaccination clinics will open in casinos across the state.

The clinics will be open in the following locations:

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from 12 to 5 p.m.

in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from 12 to 5 p.m. MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.

in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m. Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.

in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m. Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 6 p.m.

in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 6 p.m. Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.

According to CDC data, around 52% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have also gotten a booster shot.