Maryland set to open six vax clinics in casinos

Maryland

According to CDC data, around 52% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have also gotten a booster shot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH: The Latest Local Videos

More Local News

WATCH: The Latest Maryland Videos

More Maryland

 

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If the $2 million vaccine lottery wasn’t enough to influence you, the state of Maryland is now allowing you to get a shot and then hit the slots.

By Feb. 26, six new vaccination clinics will open in casinos across the state.

The clinics will be open in the following locations:

  • Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from 12 to 5 p.m.
  • MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 6 p.m.
  • Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.

According to CDC data, around 52% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have also gotten a booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Visit NewsNation

Most Read on localDVM.COM

Events

Trending Stories