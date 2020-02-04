Maryland Senators say what they want to hear from the State of the Union

WDVM will broadcast the State the Union starting at 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Americans across the country will be tuning in to President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union Tuesday night.

“We would like to hear President Trump say that he wants to work with us and get Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate to take up and pass these bills that are overwhelmingly popular with the American people,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin say they want the President to unify the country.

“..to show optimism about America’s future but in a way, we can all work together to deal with challenges we have not only domestically but globally,” said Sen. Cardin.”

