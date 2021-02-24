Maryland state senators get negative COVID-19 test results after missing session

A general view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. Completed in 1779, it is the country’s oldest state capitol still in legislative use. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) — Maryland’s Senate president says tests for COVID-19 have turned out negative after several state senators missed a day of session as a precaution.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that while several rapid virus tests were positive a day earlier, follow-up PCR tests came back negative. Six senators missed the Senate’s session on Tuesday. Most of them were back on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Ferguson says any absences were “wholly unrelated to any testing issues.” The Maryland General Assembly is nearing the halfway mark of its annual 90-day session.

On Tuesday Senate President Bill Ferguson announced that those “positive and those suspected infected were quarantined as a precaution, and contact tracing had been enabled.” Ferguson said the operation would remain on stage 3 while waiting on the PCR results.

Ferguson did not identify the members of staff who tested positive.

“We are continuing to default towards protecting health and safety,” Ferguson said in Wednesday’s Session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report