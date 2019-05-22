Maryland senator discusses changes in prescription drug coverage for state retirees Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Senator Andrew Serafini held a town hall meeting at Hagerstown Community College's Kepler Theater to discuss the changes made to the state retiree prescription drug coverage program.

"There was a concern that there was not enough money in the plans and programs and it was getting very expensive over time," said Serafini. "And they were worried about what they call sustainability, where they sustainable."

The purpose of the townhall was to provide information in regards to the state's switch to the Medicare Part D program

"In Medicare D, you choose. It's offered -- it's a public, private partnership, you could say, used federally, that combines provisions of the plans set by the federal government," said Serafini. "And then you can choose the insurance company and really the pharmacy that works best for you based on your medications."

While these changes are set for January 1, 2021, opponents of this decision have filed suit against the state of Maryland with the intention of restoring the coverage plan that was discontinued in 2011.

"The problem was is that the general assembly, or no one in the department of budget and management, the governor, no one let the state retirees know until June of 2018," said Deborah Hill.

Ken Fitch of the We Matter RX Drug Coverage group says several state employees put time and money into this previous plan.

"That's what we worked for. That's what we paid for, and the state now wants to take that away," said Fitch.

However according to Serafini, if the litigation is not resolved before February 1, 2020, then the changes will have to wait until January 1, 2022.