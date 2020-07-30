Maryland State Senator Andrew Serafini resigns

Maryland state Sen. Andrew Serafini, a Washington County Republican, argues against a minimum wage increase from $10.10 to $15 an hour by 2025 during a debate on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland, on whether to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill. The Maryland General Assembly overrode Hogan’s veto 32-15 along party lines. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Senator, Andrew Serafini, has resigned.

The Republican senator and life-long Hagerstown resident’s resignation is effective on August 1, 2020. Governor Larry Hogan said Serafini “has been a longtime champion for the people of Washington County, a valued leader in the Senate, and a good friend.” He has represented Maryland’s District 2 since 2015.

In a resignation letter to Hogan, Serafini began with “After much prayer and contemplation, it has become clear to me that it is time for me to resign from the Senate of Maryland.” He also said to Hogan, “Your vision for Hagerstown has come together nicely and will become a legacy to your commitment to Rural Maryland and our community.”

Serafini’s full resignation letter reads:

Serafini’s resignation letter

In Hogan’s statement regarding the resignation, the governor said “Andy was a passionate advocate for the revitalization and renewal of the City of Hagerstown.”

