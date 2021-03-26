Maryland Senate unanimously passes $50 billion budget-balancing plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate unanimously passed a $50 billion budget plan to help the state’s economy recover from the pandemic on Thursday.

The pandemic came last year and took the state by storm, forcing officials to make difficult decisions about Maryland’s finances. The plan will balance the state’s budget for the next fiscal year. It’s been made possible thanks to support from the federal government.

According to the Senate’s budget chairman, this budget should erase any projected deficits through the fiscal year 2024, even with pandemic spending accounted for, and there will enough for the state to maintain a rainy day fund. The plan will also push money towards some of the hardest-hit areas of Maryland.

“We are making significant investments in this year’s budget in public education, in the protection of workers, in our public services, in our essential workers and our state workers who have been out there in the midst of the pandemic keeping our state afloat,” said Bill Ferguson, president of the Maryland State Senate.

The house has already passed its version of a plan for the state’s budget, and the two chambers will meet in a joint session on April 12 to reconcile any differences before finalizing the plan.