Maryland Senate President Thomas Mike Miller won’t seek reelection

FILE – In a Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 file photo, Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller stands in the House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md. Miller, who is 76 and the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation, is planning to meet with the chamber’s 31 other Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He is expected to discuss his future political plans as he continues a battle with cancer. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — After 33 years as Maryland Senate President, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. announced his decision Thursday to step down from the leadership position. “My mind is still strong but my body is weak,” Miller said at a press conference this afternoon.

Miller will not seek the Democratic nomination to serve as Senate President in the 2020 Legislative Session, but will continue to serve as Maryland State Senator for the 27th District, according to press release from the Office of the Senate President.

First elected in 1987, the release also said Miller is the longest-serving Senate President in the country’s history.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made a statement about the announcement, saying Miller was a “strong, unifying leader for the legislature and the state.”

“I have immense respect for Mike Miller. For the past year, he has shown all of us what courage and determination look like as he faces a very tough personal battle,” said Hogan. “As we celebrate his historic tenure as president of the Senate, Maryland’s First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in praying for him and his family.”

Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost also made a statement, saying Miller “is a Maryland legend whose dedicated service, bipartisan collaboration, and strong leadership have guided our state for decades.”

