Maryland Senate president giving long range thought to transportation funding

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D – Baltimore City) sees a challenge in transportation funding as the gas tax falls with the rise of electronic vehicles.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As electric vehicles are expected to replace gas-powered cars and trucks over the next decade or so, what will happen to the gas tax?

That’s the money that builds and repairs our roads and bridges. Some states are considering a tax on miles traveled in an electric vehicle. Instead of cents per gallon, motorists will pay the more they drive.

WDVM put the question to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“This is one of the biggest public policy challenges facing state and local governments in the next decade,” said Ferguson. “We want to see climate improvement. We want to see less reliance on fossil fuels. And we’re seeing amazing innovation. There’s a downside when it comes to the sustainable funding of our transportation infrastructure.”

Some states are contemplating an electric vehicle tax approaching two cents per mile traveled.