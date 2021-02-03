Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson focused on vaccine rollout

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, the pandemic is at the center of all legislative activity.

With Governor Larry Hogan’s delivery of the annual State of the State address, the general assembly has a clear sense of direction. Senate President Bill Ferguson spoke exclusively to WDVM News and said that helping those impacted by the pandemic is absolutely the highest priority for lawmakers, but he wants legislation focused on Maryland’s future once coronavirus is in the rearview mirror.

“We’re going to make sure we pass a balanced budget,” said Ferguson. “We’re going to get relief to Marylanders who need it. And we’re going to exercise our legislative oversight capacity to really help assist the administration to get these vaccines out.”

The General Assembly convened last month and is scheduled to complete its session April 12.