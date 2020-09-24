Maryland Senate panel discusses police accountability and reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland Senate panel is continuing its conservation when it comes to police accountability and reform.

The Senate Judicial proceedings committee started discussing 15 reform measures. In the hearings, there was testimony from lawmakers, residents, and law enforcement.

“We are here to fully engage in the process of change to listen and be heard and to work in partnership with you and many of the people you have heard from over the last few days to help bring about effective fair well-reasoned and meaningful change for the betterment of our communities and the law enforcement professions throughout our state that are sworn to serve and protect our communities,” said second vice president, Maryland’s Chief of Police Association and Maryland’s Sheriff Association.

Senator Will Smith, (D) Montgomery County who chairs the committee said these discussions are just the beginning.

Lawmakers say they plan on moving forward with the legislation and plan to put them in the legislative session next year. The General Assembly is scheduled to begin on January 8th.