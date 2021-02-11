Maryland Senate overrides Governor Hogan gun law veto

There are enough gun laws on the books already says Tim Hafer, owner of Hafer’s Guns in Hagerstown, after the Maryland Senate overrode Governor Hogan’s veto of a bill to broaden background check on private sales of rifle and shotguns online or at gun shows..

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate has voted to override Governor Larry’s Hogan’s veto of a bill requiring background checks on rifle and shotgun sales.

Under current state law, private sales of rifles and shotguns by unlicensed dealers do not require background checks. The bill was designed to close a loophole aimed at such firearms sold online or at gun shows. The restriction is intended to keep these guns out of the hands of repeat, violent offenders.

However, one Hagerstown gun dealer said that there are enough laws on the books already to regulate gun sales.

“There’s plenty of laws on the books of Maryland for registration of firearms for law-abiding citizens,” said Tim Hafer, owner of the popular Hafer’s Guns just west of Hagerstown.

The Senate override vote carried by a two-to-one margin.