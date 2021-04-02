Maryland Senate confirms Dennis Schrader as Secretary of MDH, Hogan issues statement

STOCK: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces the postponement of the state’s April 28 primary to June 2 during a news conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. Hogan said a special general election for the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Elijah Cummings in October will proceed on April 28 in a vote-by-mail election. Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips is standing left. Dennis Schrader, the chief operating officer and Medicaid director for the state’s health department is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate voted to confirm Dennis Schrader as the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health on Friday. Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement on this confirmation:

“Secretary Schrader has served the citizens of Maryland well and faithfully during the biggest public health challenge we have ever faced, and I am very proud of the work he and his entire department are doing to save lives every day. I would like to thank President Ferguson and members of the Maryland Senate for recognizing that Secretary Schrader is the right leader to continue steering the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dennis has never wavered in his decades-long commitment to the people of Maryland.” Governor Larry Hogan

The Senate voted 45-2 on Schrader’s confirmation. Schrader had previously served as Deputy Secretary for Policy, Planning & Enterprise Services at the Department of Transportation, Appointments Secretary and Chief Operating Officer for the Maryland Department of Health.

Schrader was also the first Director of Homeland Security under Governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr.