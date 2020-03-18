Maryland Senate approves $47.9 billion budget before early adjournment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly is rushed to adjourn Wednesday, three weeks before its scheduled Sine Die to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The House approved a $47.9 billion budget which includes $100 million for coronavirus response programs, monies appropriated from the Maryland rainy day fund.

The 188-member legislature met despite a ban on gatherings of 50 or more. But the State House and legislative complex were an eerie scene with the general public, including lobbyists, banned from the capitol grounds.

The main commercial strip just steps away from State Circle, usually thriving as sunset approaches, is a ghost village with Governor Hogan’s order to close dine-in services in all restaurants, bars and pubs.

Other bills on track in the crush of last-minute business are an expansion of telehealth, an anti-discrimination ban based on racial or ethnic hairstyles in schools or the workplace and classified as a hate crime the placing of a noose or similar offensive symbol on one’s property.

A sad note from the legislative arena: Tuesday night the wife of Senator Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s) died. He had been especially active on the Senate floor in these closing hours of the session to protect the public education proposal from being gutted by Republican amendments.