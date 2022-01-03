Maryland sees worst coronavirus metrics of entire pandemic

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York’s Times Square. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Despite nearly two years’ worth of knowledge gained throughout the pandemic, the state of Maryland is in a worse spot now in terms of virus metrics than in March 2020.

Toward the end of December, daily cases shot up to previously-unseen highs. Before the current surge, the previous case record was reached on Dec. 4, 2020, with a total of 3,792 cases. This record has been broken several times within the last few weeks, as Maryland reported 14,316 cases on Thursday. Monday’s total fell just short of this number, with a reported 14,251 cases.

Hospitalizations have also sharply increased, nearly quadrupling since the start of December. On Monday, 2,746 people were being treated for the virus, with 453 of those people in the ICU. The previous peak was reached on Jan. 11, 2021, with 1,952 people receiving inpatient treatment.

The 7-day positivity rate also came close to breaking a record on Monday, when it hit 26.87%. However, this is just 0.01% lower than the all-time high, which was reached on April 17, 2020, when testing was severely limited and only the sickest individuals could receive one.

Gov. Larry Hogan has remained adamant that the current wave of cases and hospitalizations is being driven by the 8% of unvaccinated Marylanders, who he said makeup 75% of those being treated for the virus.