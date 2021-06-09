Maryland sees sharp decline in COVID-19 cases

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland achieved two major milestones on Wednesday, June 9, regarding the COVID-19 positivity rate.

Governor Larry Hogan announced that for the first time, Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate has dropped below one percent, and hospitalizations are seeing a huge decline.

Hogan also announced that half of Maryland residents are fully vaccinated.

Although this is a huge achievement, local health care workers say there are still some people who have not received a vaccine, and they want residents to know they will continue working hard to make sure everyone receives the same opportunity.

“We want to make sure everyone has easy access to the vaccine. Everyone deserves to be vaccinated and we don’t want anything to hinder their opportunity,” said Shawn G. Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID Division, Frederick County Health Department.

According to Governor Larry Hogan’s Office, “The state is reporting a case rate of 1.9 per 100K—down 92% since mid-April. Maryland has the second-lowest case rate in the nation.”