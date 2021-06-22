Maryland sees lowest number of COVID-19 ICU patients ever recorded

FILE – In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a health worker pauses in the ICU unit for COVID-19 patients at the Hospital das Clinicas in Porto Alegre, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world — science is on trial inside the country and the truth is up for grabs. (AP Photo/Jefferson Bernardes, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland have been in a freefall over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the state reported that 38 people were in the ICU due to the virus, the lowest number of patients recorded throughout the entire pandemic. Overall, 146 people in total were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Frederick County — one of the few counties that has continued publishing daily updates to its COVID-19 data dashboard — had only one person being treated for the virus in the ICU on Monday.

This could be good news not only for healthcare workers, who have been working virtually nonstop for the entirety of the pandemic and can finally slow down but also for Marylanders who were too nervous to seek medical care when COVID-19 hospitalizations were high. Many doctors had reported seeing a decrease in emergency room visitors during the pandemic.

Maryland has also reported less than 50 confirmed cases of the coronavirus for three days in a row, recording only 49 on Tuesday. These are some of the lowest tallies of the entire pandemic. Taking into account the lack of widespread testing at the start of the pandemic, these numbers are being looked at as extremely positive metrics.

The 7-day positivity rate — which has remained under 1% for almost all of June — hit another record-low on Tuesday, falling to 0.65%. And the state’s case rate was just over 1 per 100,000.

Over 6.65 million Marylanders were vaccinated as of Tuesday.