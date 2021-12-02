Maryland sees large spike in coronavirus cases, reports over 1,800 cases for first time since April

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s key coronavirus metrics have taken a turn for the worse in the days since Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the state saw a large spike in its daily case total, reporting 1,828 positives.

This is the highest number reported since April 9, when there were a total of 1,840 positives. It is also a significant increase from the previous day, when 1,142 people tested positive.

Hospitalizations are also climbing quickly, as 741 people were being treated for the virus on Thursday. The 7-day positivity rate has yet to be updated since Wednesday and sits at 5.22%.

Gov. Larry Hogan said on Wednesday during a COVID-19 press conference that an uptick was expected due to the holiday season. Thursday marked one week since Thanksgiving, and the midpoint between the expected two-week wait to see how the holiday will affect Maryland’s metrics.