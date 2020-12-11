Maryland sees an uptick in revenues despite COVID- 19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates voted to slightly increase the revenue projections for the fiscal year 2021 by 0.3 percent to $18.8 billion, which is a $64 million increase from the September estimates. The estimate for the fiscal year 2022 is $19.8 billion, which is a 0.7 percent, $143 million increase from the previous estimates.

“We’re about a billion dollars lower than we would be without the pandemic, so it’s not as if we managed to go unscathed but it’s not the drop in revenues that we thought we would get,” said Maryland Comptroller, Peter Franchot.

The increases in revenue estimates are due to higher-than-expected sales tax revenue and higher capital gains from an unexpectedly strong stock market this fall. While the numbers may look good, officials say the estimates are not a true indicator of the social impact of the virus.

“It’s important to know that within all of these details, it’s rough out there for a lot of individuals and a lot of business owners,” said Bureau of Revenue Estimates Director, Andy Schaufele.

Officials say the numbers demonstrate that Maryland’s lowest wage earners and small businesses continue to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact.

It is still rough out there for many Marylanders. Tens of thousands of small businesses have closed their doors, and tens of thousands more are hanging on by a thread. Even without a second stimulus check, officials are expecting to see a “V” shaped recovery after the vaccine is rolled out.

“Once the vaccine is available we would expect that services bounce back, perhaps they even consume more, as there’s pent-up demand for those services,” said Schaufele.

While Marylanders wait for another stimulus check to come out of Washington, the comptroller says he wants to implement a one-time Maryland stimulus plan.

“I have identified $1.5 billion in state reserves that could be spent immediately to prevent evictions, feed the hungry, provide medical care, and also support small businesses,” said Franchot.” Tomorrow is too late and thousands of Marylanders across our state are looking to us – their leaders in state government – for action. We can’t let them down.”