Maryland secures mental health hospitalization waiver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Marylanders on Medicaid can expect to have their mental health-related hospital stays covered by their insurance for the next five years.

According to the deputy Medicaid director for the Maryland Department of Health, the state was recently approved for an Institutions for Mental Diseases (IMD) waiver through the federal government. This essentially means that anyone who needs in-patient care for a mental health issue, such as substance-use disorder, won’t have to worry about footing the bill out-of-pocket.

For individuals, there will be fewer restrictions on the length or number of in-patient stays.

“There is no limit to the number of discreet stays that an individual can have,” said Tricia Roddy, deputy Medicaid director. “But on average we cannot cover more than 30-day stays. So if we look at all of the individuals who we’ve paid for throughout the year, on average their length of stay can’t be more than 30 days.”

Each in-patient stay will still be limited to a maximum of 60 days before the patient must be released. The waiver is valid through the end of 2026.