Maryland schools contemplate standards for online teaching during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland state school board is considering a minimum standard of three and a half hours of live online instruction while classes remain remote during the pandemic.
State School Superintendent, Dr. Karen Salmon, says the proposal would bring uniformity to teaching across the state. But a member of the Washington County school board says a lack of consistent policy from the state school administrators has been frustrating.
“We need to hear from the state health department with common metrics that we can follow on when to open schools,” says Pieter Bickford. “The governor was extremely decisive in closing down schools. And unfortunately, I think he’s far too quiet now that we want to know when we can reopen.”
And just across the state line in Berkeley County, West Virginia, school is still set to reopen with hybrid classes September 8 even though a training session for bus drivers and in-service personnel is being rescheduled.
