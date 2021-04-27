Maryland School systems required to offer full in-person learning for upcoming school year

The Maryland Department of the Environment approved about $1.3 million to fund electric and propane-fueled school buses for Frederick County.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In a unanimous vote, the Maryland State Board of Education’s will be requiring Maryland school systems to offer full in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

Governor Hogan shared the following statement on Tuesday on the decision,

“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal.”