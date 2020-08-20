Maryland Route 180 bridge set to reopen

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Route 180 bridge is set to reopen Thursday night after undergoing construction for nearly a year.

Officials say instead of one bridge there will now be two to fix the bottleneck situation over the Catoctin Mountain Highway. The new structure is a two-lane eastbound bridge over U.S. 340/U.S. 15 and a second left turn lane at Solarex court with a dedicated bike lane.

Gregory Slater, the Secretary of Maryland’s Department of Transportation said this is a collaborative economic impact effort facilitated by the Governor to dualize the roadway.

The project is estimated to cost 23 million dollars, but it’s expected to ease congestion in the Frederick area that often gets flooded with traffic according to Maryland’s State Highway Administration.

Brandon Henderson, a State Highway Project Engineer said that this new bridge will significantly shift the traffic pattern to safely put new cars on the road.

The entire project is expected to be fully complete next month.