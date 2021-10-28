Maryland rolls out new affordable health care program for young adults

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WDVM) — As maintaining healthcare coverage can have a high price tag, Maryland is rolling out a new program to help offset costs for young adults. A new program will make health insurance far more affordable for young adults ages 18 to 34.

Local leaders in Maryland joined in support of the new $20 million legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Ken Kerr. An uninsured resident making $30,000 per year would be able to pay as little as $1 per month. The 18 to 34 age group continues to have higher uninsured rates, with disparities by race and ethnicity.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said, “And the pandemic hit our county extremely hard. COVID-19 did not just target older residents, but we know the younger residents definitely felt an impact as well.” Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich stated, “I think people have been brought along with this idea that healthcare is unaffordable and too expensive. A lot of people don’t even try.”

Enrollment opens next week on Nov. 1.