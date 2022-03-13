HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Going from sunny 65-degree weather on Friday to 30 degrees and snowing on Saturday did not excite some people. With the amount of snow that came down, you would expect most people to be at home keeping warm, but despite Maryland residents being surprised by the snow, that did not stop their everyday errands.

“I didn’t think it was going to snow, and it’s snowing a lot, and I’m really surprised,” said Lauren Mantz after grocery shopping. “It’s just weird. I don’t like it at all. I don’t like it.”

Maryland residents were not too happy when they saw the snow this morning.

“Shocked because it was warm outside yesterday,” that’s how Anisha Horry, owner of A Class Hair Studios in Hagerstown, could describe her reaction, but that’s not stopping them from getting things done.

“We had to go shopping,” said Anisha Horry, owner of a class hair studio in Hagerstown. “For example, the barbershop is in the mall. The mall now doesn’t open until one because of the weather. So the barbers are texting me like, hey, I have appointments. What can we do? They can still service their customers, but for those depending on walk-ins now, they have to wait until one.”

As for her hair salon, Horry said, “we just rescheduled them, but yeah, we’re ready for spring. This is crazy.”

The Washington county highway department has plowed and treated the roads for the snow.

But it’s advised that you do take precautions when driving.