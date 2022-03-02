FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday night, President Joe Biden gave his first state of the union address. During the speech, he brought up many issues, including the tension between Ukraine and Russia, and with this being his first address, the question remains of how he did.

During his 62-minute speech, he mostly spoke about the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the nation’s ongoing battle with COVID-19.

After his address, I went to ask the public about how they thought the president did, and this is what they had to say.

“Everybody knows it’s not his strong thins public speaking but, the passions there, Frederick resident Ruqaita Asad explained.” “I see that he hasn’t really wavered in his positions on things, and I felt like his positions, almost things just were the same as during his campaign.”

Some people I did talk to felt that there were some missing issues Biden should have addressed.

“I would like to have seen him do a little bit more support in terms of the Ukrainian people that it was going on within terms of Russia, resident John Walker explained.” “In addition to talking about what further they may do to stop Russia advance invasion into.”

But overall, the people who I spoke to felt Biden did well for his first state of the union address and hope that he continues to accomplish everything he set out to do.

“Think you did an excellent job, Asad said.” “I think you’re very good at actual jobs speaking and touching base with every aspect of the economy.”

“I thought there was good energy there, Walker said.” “You know, finally united on at least one or two issues, so that was nice to see.”